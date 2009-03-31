Asa, a young and cheerful dreamer, returns from his Russian naval service to his sister’s nomadic family on the desolate Hunger Steppe of central Asia, so that he can begin his own life as a shepherd. But before he can tend a flock of his own, Asa must first win the hand of the only eligible girl for miles, his mysterious neighbor - Tulpan.
|Samal Yeslyamova
|Samal
|Tolepbergen Baisakalov
|Boni
|Ondas Besikbasov
|Ondas
|Bereke Turganbayev
|Beke
|Nurzhigit Zhapabayev
|Nuka
|Mahabbat Turganbayeva
|Maha
