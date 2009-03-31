2009

Tulpan

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 2009

Studio

Pandora Film

Asa, a young and cheerful dreamer, returns from his Russian naval service to his sister’s nomadic family on the desolate Hunger Steppe of central Asia, so that he can begin his own life as a shepherd. But before he can tend a flock of his own, Asa must first win the hand of the only eligible girl for miles, his mysterious neighbor - Tulpan.

Cast

Samal YeslyamovaSamal
Tolepbergen BaisakalovBoni
Ondas BesikbasovOndas
Bereke TurganbayevBeke
Nurzhigit ZhapabayevNuka
Mahabbat TurganbayevaMaha

