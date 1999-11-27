Tumbleweeds

A woman constantly runs from town to town with her 12 year old daughter to escape failed relationships. The film opens with one escape and the shift into a new start in San Diego. There Mom takes up with a controlling trucker and fights with her weirdo boss. Meanwhile, the daughter, used to making the constant shifts, finds a fit at school including getting chosen for a play lead.
|Kimberly J. Brown
|Ava Walker
|Jay O. Sanders
|Dan Miller
|Gavin O'Connor
|Jack Ranson
|Laurel Holloman
|Laurie Pendleton
|Lois Smith
|Ginger
|Michael J. Pollard
|Mr. Cummings
