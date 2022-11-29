Tunang Pak Dukun

Not Available

Karim (Abdullah Chik) and Khatijah (Rose Yatimah) are undergraduates at the University of Malaya pursuing degrees in Medicine and History respectively. They are young, progressive in their thinking, and very much in love with each other. On a visit back home, Khatijah discovers that she is arranged to be married, without her knowledge, to the local village 'lebai' (healer), Din, who is a recent widower and father of six. Khatijah is torn between her fledging love for Karim and her adherence to centuries of tradition. Determined to win the hand of Khatijah, Karim sets aside his prejudiced view of the "mystical arts" and travels deep into the wilderness of Malaysia to study under a respected traditional healer, Pak Salleh (Dollah Sarawak).