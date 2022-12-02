Not Available

Tupac: Aftermath is a delicate sequel to Tupac: Conspiracy, which takes the viewer to the days following the death of the rap artist. Cover-Ups, decpetion and rumor flowed through both Las vegas and Los Angeles, setting up the biggest unsolved murder case- and biggest lies about it, in recent history. Interviews with his close family and friends- as well as those who were inspired by him- perfectly reflect the fire, intensity and passion of this artist. not to be missed, find out the rest of the story in Tupac:Aftermath.