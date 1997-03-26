Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

The legendary Power Rangers must stop the evil space pirate Divatox from releasing the powerful Maligore from his volcanic imprisonment on the island of Muranthias, where only the kindly wizard Lerigot has the key to release him. The hope of victory lies in the Ranger's incredible new Turbo powers and powerful Turbo Zords.
|Nakia Burrise
|Tanya Sloan / Yellow Ranger
|Jason David Frank
|Tommy Oliver / Red Ranger
|Catherine Sutherland
|Katherine Hillard / Pink Ranger
|Amy Jo Johnson
|Kimberly Hart
|Steve Cardenas
|Rocky DeSantos
|Austin St. John
|Jason Lee Scott
