1997

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 1997

Studio

Saban Entertainment

The legendary Power Rangers must stop the evil space pirate Divatox from releasing the powerful Maligore from his volcanic imprisonment on the island of Muranthias, where only the kindly wizard Lerigot has the key to release him. The hope of victory lies in the Ranger's incredible new Turbo powers and powerful Turbo Zords.

Cast

Nakia BurriseTanya Sloan / Yellow Ranger
Jason David FrankTommy Oliver / Red Ranger
Catherine SutherlandKatherine Hillard / Pink Ranger
Amy Jo JohnsonKimberly Hart
Steve CardenasRocky DeSantos
Austin St. JohnJason Lee Scott

View Full Cast >

Images