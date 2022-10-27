Not Available

Turbulence

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rysher Entertainment

On a flight transporting dangerous convicts, murderer Ryan Weaver manages to break free and cause complete chaos throughout the plane. As various people on board fall victim to Weaver, it is ultimately down to flight attendant Teri Halloran to keep the aircraft from crashing, with on-ground support from an air traffic controller. While Halloran struggles to pilot the plane, Weaver continues to terrorize the surviving members of the crew.

Cast

Lauren HollyTeri Halloran
Brendan GleesonStubbs
Héctor ElizondoLt. Aldo Hines
Rachel TicotinRachel Taper
Ben CrossCaptain Samuel Bowen
Catherine HicksMaggie

