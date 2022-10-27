Turbulence

On a flight transporting dangerous convicts, murderer Ryan Weaver manages to break free and cause complete chaos throughout the plane. As various people on board fall victim to Weaver, it is ultimately down to flight attendant Teri Halloran to keep the aircraft from crashing, with on-ground support from an air traffic controller. While Halloran struggles to pilot the plane, Weaver continues to terrorize the surviving members of the crew.
|Lauren Holly
|Teri Halloran
|Brendan Gleeson
|Stubbs
|Héctor Elizondo
|Lt. Aldo Hines
|Rachel Ticotin
|Rachel Taper
|Ben Cross
|Captain Samuel Bowen
|Catherine Hicks
|Maggie
