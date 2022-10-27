After New York City firefighter Terry Lynch is unable to receive any compensation for an injury incurred during the off-duty rescue of a young girl, he grows suicidal. Furious, his brother Jimmy attempts to have Mayor Tyler intervene, but the corrupt politician instead denounces Terry as a drunk. Determined to get justice, Terry begins a graffiti campaign of embarrassing slogans mocking the mayor, which soon captivates the city.
|Robert Urich
|Terry Lynch
|Kim Cattrall
|Danny Boudreau
|Robert Culp
|Mayor Tyler
|Darren McGavin
|Det. Kowalski
|Steven Keats
|jockamo
|Paul Sorvino
|Himself
