1985

Turk 182!

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

February 14th, 1985

Interscope Communications

After New York City firefighter Terry Lynch is unable to receive any compensation for an injury incurred during the off-duty rescue of a young girl, he grows suicidal. Furious, his brother Jimmy attempts to have Mayor Tyler intervene, but the corrupt politician instead denounces Terry as a drunk. Determined to get justice, Terry begins a graffiti campaign of embarrassing slogans mocking the mayor, which soon captivates the city.

Robert UrichTerry Lynch
Kim CattrallDanny Boudreau
Robert CulpMayor Tyler
Darren McGavinDet. Kowalski
Steven Keatsjockamo
Paul SorvinoHimself

