Turn again Hardcire 7

The snowmobile video Turnagain Hardcore Seven Style Aint Free will snap your senses into overload, with never before seen footage of the unimaginable. World record distance jumps, outrageously tweaked tricks, and exclusive riding sessions with Alaskan pros Dane Ferguson, Jimmy Blaze and European Freestyler Mathieu Bodin , and (introducing) the new phenoms Jeff Mullins and Joe Parsons. As always, High Life Films brings you the breathtaking pristine Alaska backcountry, capturing the inexpressible amidst the jagged, merciless, glacial peaks in the most pure and raw form yet. Travel with the boys amongst The Midwest, Washington, Sweden, the X Games and a couple of secret spots even ducking down under for some ramp madness. This film promises to overawe and inspire. Warning; content certain to evoke a sense of wonder and disorientation, permanently altering ones sense of possibility.