Turn the Beat Around

2010

An idealist young dancer named Zoe (Romina D’Ugo) tackles the difficult issue of resurrecting disco dancing in today’s music business. She meets hostility beyond resistance on every dance floor where she spins and twirls. Fortunately, she has at least one ally, a nightclub owner and visionary named Michael (David Guintoli) who shares her zeal for the long-ago dance craze. With money to burn, Michael arranges for Zoe to test market bringing back disco, even with rival choreographers like Malika (Brooklyn Sudano). Soon dance takes a two-step in the wrong direction when hard-hearted Malika and Michael start vying to become Zoe’s dance partner.