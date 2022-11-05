Turn the Page

Not Available

In this short film, Ginger Lynn Allen plays the night club stripper/prostitute who is trying to raise her 12 year old daughter. We see daily scenes from her daily life. We hear the story both from the daughter's point of view and her mother's. The mother who is over 35 says she always wanted to be rock star. Her daughter indistinctly and unconsciously questions his mother's way of raising her. For instance, she says things sort of "my mother tells me that I should never start smoking but she smokes a lot" while her mother is smoking as her daughter is asleep or "my mother tells me not to watch a lot of TV because there is too much garbage on TV but she just watches TV more than I do." Ginger Lynn Allen's acting is quite good. Her striptease polo dance and the brutal sex she had to suffer at the end of the movie are among the most memorable scenes of the movie. I guess these scenes could have been more careful if the movie had not been shot in documentary-like voice-over.