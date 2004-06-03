2004

Turned Out: Sexual Assault Behind Bars

  • Documentary
  • Crime

June 3rd, 2004

Interlock Media

The harsh reality of prison rape is examined in this shocking and sobering documentary from filmmaker Jonathan Schwartz. Inside Alabama's Limestone Correctional Facility, five inmates talk candidly about sexual abuse as a part of life on the inside. The long-term causes and conditions that perpetuate prison rape are examined, as well as the use of sex as a commodity, for comfort and for protection from the feared and brutal prison culture.

Danny TrejoNarrator
David Mendenhall Jr.Himself

