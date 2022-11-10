1989

Turner & Hooch

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 1989

Studio

Silver Screen Partners III

Scott Turner has 3 days left in the local police department before he moves to a bigger city to get some "real" cases, not just misdemeanors. Then Amos Reed is murdered, and Scott Turner sets himself on the case. The closest thing to a witness in the case is Amos Reed's dog, Hooch, which Scott Turner has to take care of if it's going to avoid being "put to sleep".

Cast

Mare WinninghamEmily Carson
Craig T. NelsonHoward Hyde
Scott PaulinZack Gregory
John McIntireAmos Reed
David KnellErnie
Reginald VelJohnsonDet. David Sutton

