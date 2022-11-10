Turner & Hooch

Scott Turner has 3 days left in the local police department before he moves to a bigger city to get some "real" cases, not just misdemeanors. Then Amos Reed is murdered, and Scott Turner sets himself on the case. The closest thing to a witness in the case is Amos Reed's dog, Hooch, which Scott Turner has to take care of if it's going to avoid being "put to sleep".
|Mare Winningham
|Emily Carson
|Craig T. Nelson
|Howard Hyde
|Scott Paulin
|Zack Gregory
|John McIntire
|Amos Reed
|David Knell
|Ernie
|Reginald VelJohnson
|Det. David Sutton
