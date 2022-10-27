Not Available

Turtle Diary

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBS Theatrical Films

Two separate people, a man and a woman, find something very stirring about the sea turtles in their tank at the London Zoo. They meet and form an odd, but sympathetic camaraderie as they plan to steal two of the turtles and free them into the ocean.

Cast

Ben KingsleyWilliam Snow
Michael GambonGeorge Fairbairn (turtle keeper)
Nigel HawthorneThe Publisher
Richard JohnsonMr. Johnson (Neaera's neighbor)
Rosemary LeachMrs. Charlie Inchcliff (landlady)
Eleanor BronMiss Neap (Flora)

