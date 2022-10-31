Not Available

Tutti Dentro

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Scen. A. Films

The incorruptible judge Annibale Salvemini, starts investigating over a classic Italian business/politics/corruption affair. He start to operate, as usual, very strongly. He orders numberless arrests. But the reaction of counterparts won't take long. In fact his strong energetic manners, drive him unintentionally on the opposite situation. Who is the real guilty the judge or the corrupted Italian society?

Cast

Joe PesciCorrado Parisi
Dalila Di LazzaroIris Del Monte
Giorgia MollGiovanna Salvemini
Armando FrancioliEnrico Patellaro
Tino Bianchiconsigliere Verzetti
Carlo DemiCommissario Mariotti

