Tutti Dentro

The incorruptible judge Annibale Salvemini, starts investigating over a classic Italian business/politics/corruption affair. He start to operate, as usual, very strongly. He orders numberless arrests. But the reaction of counterparts won't take long. In fact his strong energetic manners, drive him unintentionally on the opposite situation. Who is the real guilty the judge or the corrupted Italian society?
|Joe Pesci
|Corrado Parisi
|Dalila Di Lazzaro
|Iris Del Monte
|Giorgia Moll
|Giovanna Salvemini
|Armando Francioli
|Enrico Patellaro
|Tino Bianchi
|consigliere Verzetti
|Carlo Demi
|Commissario Mariotti
