1970

Twelve Plus One

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1970

Studio

C.O.F.C.I.

Mario, a young philanderer, receives 13 antique chairs in a bad state by inheritance and decides to sell off them to get some money. Afterwards he gets to know that one of them contains documents worth a lot of money. So he begins an adventurous trip to regain possession of the chair. On the way he meets many strange people who would like to help or to swindle him.

Cast

Vittorio GassmanMario Beretti
Orson WellesMarkan
Vittorio De SicaDi Seta
Terry-ThomasAlbert
Ottavia PiccoloStefanella
Mylène DemongeotJudy

Images