Twelve Plus One

Mario, a young philanderer, receives 13 antique chairs in a bad state by inheritance and decides to sell off them to get some money. Afterwards he gets to know that one of them contains documents worth a lot of money. So he begins an adventurous trip to regain possession of the chair. On the way he meets many strange people who would like to help or to swindle him.
|Vittorio Gassman
|Mario Beretti
|Orson Welles
|Markan
|Vittorio De Sica
|Di Seta
|Terry-Thomas
|Albert
|Ottavia Piccolo
|Stefanella
|Mylène Demongeot
|Judy
View Full Cast >