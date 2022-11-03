Twenty-Four Hours to Kill

When a jet airliner with engine trouble lands in Beirut for a twenty-four hour stopover, purser 'Jonesey' fears his life is in danger from a gold-smuggling gang whom he double-crossed on a previous trip. So begins a day of chilling suspense, as he and other crew members find themselves embroiled in a desperate race to get out of the country alive!
|Lex Barker
|Jamie Faulkner
|Mickey Rooney
|Norman Jones
|Michael Medwin
|Tommy
|Wolfgang Lukschy
|Kurt Hoffner
|Walter Slezak
|Malouf
|Hans Clarin
|Gangster Elias
