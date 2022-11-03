Not Available

Twenty-Four Hours to Kill

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Grixflag Films

When a jet airliner with engine trouble lands in Beirut for a twenty-four hour stopover, purser 'Jonesey' fears his life is in danger from a gold-smuggling gang whom he double-crossed on a previous trip. So begins a day of chilling suspense, as he and other crew members find themselves embroiled in a desperate race to get out of the country alive!

Cast

Lex BarkerJamie Faulkner
Mickey RooneyNorman Jones
Michael MedwinTommy
Wolfgang LukschyKurt Hoffner
Walter SlezakMalouf
Hans ClarinGangster Elias

View Full Cast >

Images