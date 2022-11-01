Not Available

Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky

    A story of unrequited love set in 1930s London, against the backdrop of grimy streets and public houses. Revolving around The Midnight Bell, a public house off the Euston Road, this mini-series follows the painful pursuit of love from three different perspectives. Barman Bob (Bryan Dick), who yearns for penniless street-walker Jenny (Zoe Tapper). Bob's colleague Ella (Sally Hawkins), who is torn between the attentions of an older, wealthier man and her secret desire for her barman workmate.

    Cast

    		Philip Davis
    		Zoë Tapper
    		Bryan Dick
    		Sally Hawkins
    		Neil Stuke
    		Tony Haygarth

