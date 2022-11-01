Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky

Not Available

A story of unrequited love set in 1930s London, against the backdrop of grimy streets and public houses. Revolving around The Midnight Bell, a public house off the Euston Road, this mini-series follows the painful pursuit of love from three different perspectives. Barman Bob (Bryan Dick), who yearns for penniless street-walker Jenny (Zoe Tapper). Bob's colleague Ella (Sally Hawkins), who is torn between the attentions of an older, wealthier man and her secret desire for her barman workmate.