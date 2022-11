Not Available

Twice Dome Tour 2019 #Dream Day was Twice's first ever dome tour in Japan. Twice was the first Kpop girl group ever to hold a dome tour in Japan. It was estimated that the 5 dome concerts would bring in a total attendance of 210,000 people. The meaning of their tour title - #Dream Day means the dome stage TWICE dreamed of since their debut in Japan, the day when their dreams have come true.