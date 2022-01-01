Shoko and Mutsuki get married to satisfy their worried parents, but she is well past the age at which a 'good' Japanese woman should marry, and he is in love with a young male college student. The film is less a realistic exploration of gay life than a fairy tale of three young Japanese trying to construct an alternative to the sexual and familial roles given to them by a society turning increasingly emotionally barren.L.
|Etsushi Toyokawa
|Mutsuki Kishida
|Michitaka Tsutsui
|Kon Fujishima
|Kai Atô
|Masuyo Iwamoto
|Yuriko Kishida
|Mariko Kaga
|Chiaki Koyama
|Yûsuke Kawazu
|Yuzo Kishida
