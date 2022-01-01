1993

Twinkle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 1993

Studio

Not Available

Shoko and Mutsuki get married to satisfy their worried parents, but she is well past the age at which a 'good' Japanese woman should marry, and he is in love with a young male college student. The film is less a realistic exploration of gay life than a fairy tale of three young Japanese trying to construct an alternative to the sexual and familial roles given to them by a society turning increasingly emotionally barren.L.

Cast

Etsushi ToyokawaMutsuki Kishida
Michitaka TsutsuiKon Fujishima
Kai Atô
Masuyo IwamotoYuriko Kishida
Mariko KagaChiaki Koyama
Yûsuke KawazuYuzo Kishida

