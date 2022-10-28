Twinkle Heart: Don't Let's Reach the Galaxy

God's two daughters Cherry and Lemon have been tasked with finding the lost treasure of Heaven, referred to as Love. Together with their guardian Berry, their search takes them to a planet where stuffed animals have come to life, putting them in direct conflict with Cecilian and the nefarious Treasure Connection.
|Yumiko Shibata
|Cherry (voice)
|Yuriko Yamamoto
|Berry (voice)
|Kazuki Yao
|JJ (voice)
|Maya Okamoto
|Lemon (voice)
|Miki Itō
|Cream Puff Bat (voice)
|Yumi Takada
|Shaimyi (voice)
