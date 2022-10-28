Not Available

Twinkle Heart: Don't Let's Reach the Galaxy

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Anime R

God's two daughters Cherry and Lemon have been tasked with finding the lost treasure of Heaven, referred to as Love. Together with their guardian Berry, their search takes them to a planet where stuffed animals have come to life, putting them in direct conflict with Cecilian and the nefarious Treasure Connection.

Cast

Yumiko ShibataCherry (voice)
Yuriko YamamotoBerry (voice)
Kazuki YaoJJ (voice)
Maya OkamotoLemon (voice)
Miki ItōCream Puff Bat (voice)
Yumi TakadaShaimyi (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images