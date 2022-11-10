1985

Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Stars

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 1985

Studio

Bojon Films Company Ltd.

The third installment in the Lucky Stars series, following Winners and Sinners (1983) and My Lucky Stars (1985)... The team are released from prison to play detective in order to stop a ruthless gang from ruining their reputations, taking their lives, and that of a key witness in an upcoming trial. They must battle their way through and with the help of Muscles, take down the bad guys.

Cast

Sammo HungKidstuff / Fastbuck
Richard NgSandy
Stanley FungRawhide
Michael Miu Kiu-WaiPagoda
Eric TsangRoundhead
Charlie ChinHerb

