Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Stars

The third installment in the Lucky Stars series, following Winners and Sinners (1983) and My Lucky Stars (1985)... The team are released from prison to play detective in order to stop a ruthless gang from ruining their reputations, taking their lives, and that of a key witness in an upcoming trial. They must battle their way through and with the help of Muscles, take down the bad guys.
|Sammo Hung
|Kidstuff / Fastbuck
|Richard Ng
|Sandy
|Stanley Fung
|Rawhide
|Michael Miu Kiu-Wai
|Pagoda
|Eric Tsang
|Roundhead
|Charlie Chin
|Herb
