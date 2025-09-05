2025

Twinless

  • Comedy

Director

James Sweeney

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 2025

Studio

TPC

Roman returns to his hometown for the funeral of his identical twin, Rocky. Rocky was extroverted, intelligent, gay, and adored by many – Roman’s exact opposite. Untethered from his other half, Roman finds support in the form of a twin bereavement group. It’s here that he sparks an instant connection with Dennis, who reminds him of his late brother. A friendship for the ages, the chemistry between Dennis and Roman has an almost too familial quality to it.

Cast

Dylan O'BrienRocky / Roman
James SweeneyDennis
Lauren Graham
Aisling FranciosiMarcie
Tasha Smith
Chris Perfetti

View Full Cast >

Images