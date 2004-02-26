Recently promoted and transferred to the homicide division, Inspector Jessica Shepard feels pressure to prove herself -- and what better way than by solving San Francisco's latest murder? However, as Shepard and her partner, Mike Delmarco, soon discover, the victim shared a romantic connection to her. As more of Shepard's ex-lovers turn up dead, her mind starts to become unstable, and she begins to wonder if she could be the very killer she's trying to track down.
|Ashley Judd
|Jessica Shepard
|Samuel L. Jackson
|John Mills
|Andy Garcia
|Mike Delmarco
|David Strathairn
|Dr. Melvin Frank
|Russell Wong
|Lieutenant Tong
|Mark Pellegrino
|Jimmy Schmidt
