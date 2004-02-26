2004

Twisted

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 26th, 2004

Studio

Harlequin Pictures

Recently promoted and transferred to the homicide division, Inspector Jessica Shepard feels pressure to prove herself -- and what better way than by solving San Francisco's latest murder? However, as Shepard and her partner, Mike Delmarco, soon discover, the victim shared a romantic connection to her. As more of Shepard's ex-lovers turn up dead, her mind starts to become unstable, and she begins to wonder if she could be the very killer she's trying to track down.

Cast

Ashley JuddJessica Shepard
Samuel L. JacksonJohn Mills
Andy GarciaMike Delmarco
David StrathairnDr. Melvin Frank
Russell WongLieutenant Tong
Mark PellegrinoJimmy Schmidt

