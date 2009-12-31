Twisted Seduction

Applying his computerlike mind to the subject of dating, transplanted British mathematician David Grant (Tom Broadwell) searches all of Montreal for the perfectly compatible woman. But when he finds her (Caroline Brassard), Grant goes one step further and kidnaps her. Stealing a person's heart is one thing, but holding someone hostage based merely on statistical data seems like the antithesis of romance.
|Tom Broadwell
|David Grant
|Caroline Brassard
|Francesca Besson
|Mikaela Davies
|Jessica
|Dominique Adams
|Cop
