2009

Twisted Seduction

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2009

Studio

Not Available

Applying his computerlike mind to the subject of dating, transplanted British mathematician David Grant (Tom Broadwell) searches all of Montreal for the perfectly compatible woman. But when he finds her (Caroline Brassard), Grant goes one step further and kidnaps her. Stealing a person's heart is one thing, but holding someone hostage based merely on statistical data seems like the antithesis of romance.

Cast

Tom BroadwellDavid Grant
Caroline BrassardFrancesca Besson
Mikaela DaviesJessica
Dominique AdamsCop

