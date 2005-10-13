Twins separated at birth, Camryn and Alex meet by chance for the first time on their 21st birthday and discover they're witches with the power to save their homeland of Coventry from the evil that threatens it. But when Camryn leaves Alex to face the darkness alone, will Coventry be doomed? Or will the sisters multiply their magic by standing together?
|Tamera Mowry
|Camryn Barnes / Apolla
|Kristen Wilson
|Miranda
|Patrick Fabian
|Thantos
|Jennifer Robertson
|Illeana
|Pat Kelly
|Karsh
|Jessica Greco
|Lucinda
