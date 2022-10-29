Two Doors Down

Comedy set in a chaotic Hogmanay party. Beth and Eric Baird's Hogmanay goes horribly wrong as family, friends and neighbours descend on their home. As they count down to the bells in traditional Scottish style, a lively evening is assured as drink flows and Beth's legendary steak pie comes out of the oven. Secrets are revealed, tempers fray, scores are settled and a gazebo is destroyed.
|Alex Norton
|Eric
|Arabella Weir
|Beth
|Daniela Nardini
|Caroline
|Greg McHugh
|Tony
|Doon Mackichan
|Cathy
|Kevin Guthrie
|Ian
