Two Doors Down

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Comedy set in a chaotic Hogmanay party. Beth and Eric Baird's Hogmanay goes horribly wrong as family, friends and neighbours descend on their home. As they count down to the bells in traditional Scottish style, a lively evening is assured as drink flows and Beth's legendary steak pie comes out of the oven. Secrets are revealed, tempers fray, scores are settled and a gazebo is destroyed.

Cast

Alex NortonEric
Arabella WeirBeth
Daniela NardiniCaroline
Greg McHughTony
Doon MackichanCathy
Kevin GuthrieIan

