Two-Fisted Tales

Carolco Pictures

The foul-mouthed, wheelchair-bound Mr. Rush introduces three adventure tales based on the EC comics of the 1950's. A 1992 star-studded made-for-tv film which was an attempt to launch a second series in the mold of Tales From The Crypt. When this failed to launch, the three tales were re-edited and shown as Crypt episodes.

Brad PittBilly (segment "King of the Road")
William SadlerMr. Rush (Presenter)
David MorseTom McMurdo (segment "Showdown")
Kirk DouglasGeneral Calthrop
Dan AykroydCaptain Miligan
Eric DouglasLt.Calthrob

