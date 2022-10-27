Two-Fisted Tales

The foul-mouthed, wheelchair-bound Mr. Rush introduces three adventure tales based on the EC comics of the 1950's. A 1992 star-studded made-for-tv film which was an attempt to launch a second series in the mold of Tales From The Crypt. When this failed to launch, the three tales were re-edited and shown as Crypt episodes.
|Brad Pitt
|Billy (segment "King of the Road")
|William Sadler
|Mr. Rush (Presenter)
|David Morse
|Tom McMurdo (segment "Showdown")
|Kirk Douglas
|General Calthrop
|Dan Aykroyd
|Captain Miligan
|Eric Douglas
|Lt.Calthrob
