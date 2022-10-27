Two for the Road

The ten-year marriage of Mark and Joanna Wallace is on the rocks. In flashback they recall their first meeting, memorable moments in their courtship and early wedded life, their travels through Europe, their broken vow never to have children, and their increasing tensions that led to both of them having extra-marital affairs.
|Albert Finney
|Mark Wallace
|Georges Descrières
|David
|Claude Dauphin
|Maurice Dalbret
|Nadia Gray
|Françoise Dalbret
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Jackie
|Eleanor Bron
|Cathy Manchester
View Full Cast >