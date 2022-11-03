Two for the Seesaw

Jerry Ryan wanders aimlessly around New York after giving up his Nebrascan law practice. His wife asks for a divorce. He meets Gittel, a struggling dancer from Greenwich Village and they try to sort out their lives. An extended conversation piece with a static camera, but reflects the moral climate of the time.
|Shirley MacLaine
|Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz
|Edmon Ryan
|Frank Taubman
|Elisabeth Fraser
|Sophie
|Eddie Firestone
|Oscar
|Billy Gray
|Monsieur Jacoby
|Ann Morgan Guilbert
|Molly - Dance Student's Mother (uncredited)
