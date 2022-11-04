Two Gun Goofy

Not Available

Bandit Pistol Pete enters a lawless western town and robs a bank. The town is in desperate need of a sheriff. Enter wandering cowboy Goofy who notices a pretty girl being held up in a stagecoach robbery by Pete. Lovestruck and completely oblivious to Pete, he foils the robbery while getting to know the girl better. This earns him a reputation as a great gunslinger and he is challenged to apprehend Pete. Pete tries to get his revenge on Goofy but every attempt backfires due to Goofy's clumsiness usually directed unintentionally at Pete.