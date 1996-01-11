Two If by Sea

Frank O'Brien, a petty thief, and his 7-year-long girlfriend Roz want to put an end to their unsteady lifestyle and just do that last job, which involves stealing a valuable painting. Frank takes Roz to an island on the coast of New England, where he wants to sell the painting and also hopes that their sagging relationship will get a positive push back up. Not everything goes as planned.
|Sandra Bullock
|Roz
|Denis Leary
|Francis 'Frank' O'Brien
|Yaphet Kotto
|FBI Agent O'Malley
|Stephen Dillane
|Evan Marsh
|Tracey Cherelle Jones
|Cop
|Julia Montgomery Brown
|Beautiful Woman
