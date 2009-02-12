2009

Two Lovers

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2009

Studio

Tempesta Films

An attractive but depressed young man moves back in with his parents following a recent heartbreak. An aspiring photographer, Leonard works part-time at his father's dry-cleaners. One night Leonard looks out his bedroom window and notices a ravishing young woman who recently moved into an apartment in his family's building, paid for by the wealthy married man she's seeing.

Cast

Joaquin PhoenixLeonard
Gwyneth PaltrowMichelle
Isabella RosselliniRuth
Vinessa ShawSandra
Moni MoshonovReuben Kraditor
Elias KoteasRonald Blatt

