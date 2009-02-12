Two Lovers

An attractive but depressed young man moves back in with his parents following a recent heartbreak. An aspiring photographer, Leonard works part-time at his father's dry-cleaners. One night Leonard looks out his bedroom window and notices a ravishing young woman who recently moved into an apartment in his family's building, paid for by the wealthy married man she's seeing.
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Leonard
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Michelle
|Isabella Rossellini
|Ruth
|Vinessa Shaw
|Sandra
|Moni Moshonov
|Reuben Kraditor
|Elias Koteas
|Ronald Blatt
