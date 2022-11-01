1958

Two Men and a Wardrobe

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1958

Studio

Not Available

A short Polish black and white silent movie directed by Roman Polański. The film features two men who emerge from the sea carrying a large wardrobe, which they proceed to carry into a town. Carrying the wardrobe, the two encounter a series of hostile events, including being attacked by a group of youths (one of whom is played by Polanski himself). Finally, they arrive back at a beach and then disappear in the sea.

Cast

Henryk KlubaMan with the wardrobe
Andrzej Kondratiuk
Barbara Lass
Stanisław Michalski
Roman PolanskiBad Boy
Jakub GoldbergMan with the wardrobe

Images