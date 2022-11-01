Two Men and a Wardrobe

A short Polish black and white silent movie directed by Roman Polański. The film features two men who emerge from the sea carrying a large wardrobe, which they proceed to carry into a town. Carrying the wardrobe, the two encounter a series of hostile events, including being attacked by a group of youths (one of whom is played by Polanski himself). Finally, they arrive back at a beach and then disappear in the sea.
|Henryk Kluba
|Man with the wardrobe
|Andrzej Kondratiuk
|Barbara Lass
|Stanisław Michalski
|Roman Polanski
|Bad Boy
|Jakub Goldberg
|Man with the wardrobe
