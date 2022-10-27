Two-Minute Warning

A psychotic sniper plans a massive killing spree in a Los Angeles football stadium during a major championship game. The police, led by Captain Peter Holly (Charlton Heston) and SWAT commander Sergeant Button (John Cassavetes), learn of the plot and rush to the scene. Still, they may be too late, as an all-star cast finds itself lined up in the sights of a gun-toting madman.
|Charlton Heston
|Capt. Peter Holly
|John Cassavetes
|Sgt. Chris Button
|Martin Balsam
|Sam McKeever
|Beau Bridges
|Mike Ramsay
|Marilyn Hassett
|Lucy
|David Janssen
|Steve
