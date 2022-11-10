Not Available

Two Missionaries

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Two missionaries (Bud Spencer and Terence Hill) come into conflict with the authorities when they turn their missionary into a parrot farm. The Bishop of Maracaibo calls them his 'black sheep' and the Monsignore has been called to check on their behavior. Like usual, our heroes help the poor to defend themselves and provoke some funny fist fights in the process. (from Wikipedia)

Cast

Terence HillFather / Padre J.
Jean-Pierre AumontDelgado
Robert LoggiaMarches Gonzaga
Mario PilarMenendez
Salvatore BasileMonsignor Jimenez
Maria Cumani QuasimodoMarchesa Gonzaga

View Full Cast >

Images