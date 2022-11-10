Two missionaries (Bud Spencer and Terence Hill) come into conflict with the authorities when they turn their missionary into a parrot farm. The Bishop of Maracaibo calls them his 'black sheep' and the Monsignore has been called to check on their behavior. Like usual, our heroes help the poor to defend themselves and provoke some funny fist fights in the process. (from Wikipedia)
|Terence Hill
|Father / Padre J.
|Jean-Pierre Aumont
|Delgado
|Robert Loggia
|Marches Gonzaga
|Mario Pilar
|Menendez
|Salvatore Basile
|Monsignor Jimenez
|Maria Cumani Quasimodo
|Marchesa Gonzaga
