Matthew is a boy who just left school. He is handsome and athletic and believes himself to be gay. He retains a friendship with only one school friend, Phil, who has stuck by Matthew despite hostile reactions from his peers. As their relationship grows more intense, Phil's girlfriend Sharon and his classmates become vindictive and aggressive. The two friends find themselves ostracized by both friends and family and decide to run away.
|Zoë Nathenson
|Suzie
|Kathy Burke
|Vera
|Geoffrey Leesley
|Policeman
|John Judd
|Matthew's Father
|Abbie Dabner
|School Kid
|Kelda Holmes
|School Kid
