Two of us

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    BBC

    Matthew is a boy who just left school. He is handsome and athletic and believes himself to be gay. He retains a friendship with only one school friend, Phil, who has stuck by Matthew despite hostile reactions from his peers. As their relationship grows more intense, Phil's girlfriend Sharon and his classmates become vindictive and aggressive. The two friends find themselves ostracized by both friends and family and decide to run away.

    Cast

    		Zoë NathensonSuzie
    		Kathy BurkeVera
    		Geoffrey LeesleyPoliceman
    		John JuddMatthew's Father
    		Abbie DabnerSchool Kid
    		Kelda HolmesSchool Kid

