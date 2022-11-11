Two tickets to Venice

Not Available

Sasha and his girlfriend Lisa have decided to travel to Venice after they graduate from college, but Lisa's parents have different ideas. They are hoping to secure a prestigious job for their daughter by introducing her to an influential family friend - Leonid Yakovlevich and his son Igor.While Lisa continues to prepare for her trip, she begins to spend more and more evenings with Igor, and, even though the tickets have already been bought and Lisa is packing her suitcase, a call from Igor changes her plans - Ten years later, Igor and Lisa are married with a daughter while Sasha has become a successful lawyer, but when Sasha and Lisa meet one day at a college reunion, it is obvious that the passion between them has never gone away.