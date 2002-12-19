2002

Two Weeks Notice

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2002

Studio

Fortis Films

Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson goes to work for billionaire George Wade as part of a deal to preserve a community center. Indecisive and weak-willed George grows dependent on Lucy's guidance on everything from legal matters to clothing. Exasperated, Lucy gives notice and picks Harvard graduate June Carter as her replacement. As Lucy's time at the firm nears an end, she grows jealous of June and has second thoughts about leaving George.

Cast

Sandra BullockLucy Kelson
Hugh GrantGeorge Wade
Alicia WittJune Carver
Dana IveyRuth Kelson
Robert KleinLarry Kelson
Heather BurnsMeryl Brooks

