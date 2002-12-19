Two Weeks Notice

Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson goes to work for billionaire George Wade as part of a deal to preserve a community center. Indecisive and weak-willed George grows dependent on Lucy's guidance on everything from legal matters to clothing. Exasperated, Lucy gives notice and picks Harvard graduate June Carter as her replacement. As Lucy's time at the firm nears an end, she grows jealous of June and has second thoughts about leaving George.
|Sandra Bullock
|Lucy Kelson
|Hugh Grant
|George Wade
|Alicia Witt
|June Carver
|Dana Ivey
|Ruth Kelson
|Robert Klein
|Larry Kelson
|Heather Burns
|Meryl Brooks
View Full Cast >