Not Available

In a world of fast cars and jealousy, one man must make the ultimate choice between two worlds: a world of love, friendship and commitment, or a world he knows all too well: the world of the bachelor. Will he make the right choice? In a perfect world he would, but the wild rugged coast of Western Norway is no such place. It's a place where real men make difficult decisions forged by the ancient conflicts of men, women and nature. For one man it may just be too much