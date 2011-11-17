2011

Tyrannosaur

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 2011

Studio

WarpX

The story of Joseph a man plagued by violence and a rage that is driving him to self-destruction. As Joseph's life spirals into turmoil a chance of redemption appears in the form of Hannah, a Christian charity shop worker. Their relationship develops to reveal that Hannah is hiding a secret of her own with devastating results on both of their lives.

Cast

Olivia ColmanHannah
Eddie MarsanJames
Paul PopplewellBod
Samuel BottomleySamuel
Sian BreckinKelly
Paul ConwayTerry

View Full Cast >

Images