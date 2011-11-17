Tyrannosaur

The story of Joseph a man plagued by violence and a rage that is driving him to self-destruction. As Joseph's life spirals into turmoil a chance of redemption appears in the form of Hannah, a Christian charity shop worker. Their relationship develops to reveal that Hannah is hiding a secret of her own with devastating results on both of their lives.
|Olivia Colman
|Hannah
|Eddie Marsan
|James
|Paul Popplewell
|Bod
|Samuel Bottomley
|Samuel
|Sian Breckin
|Kelly
|Paul Conway
|Terry
View Full Cast >