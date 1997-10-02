When Bobby's car breaks down in the desert while on the run from some of the bookies who have already taken two of his fingers, he becomes trapped in the nearby small town where the people are stranger than anyone he's encountered. After becoming involved with a young married woman, her husband hires Bobby to kill her. Later, she hires Bobby to kill the husband.
|Sean Penn
|Bobby Cooper
|Nick Nolte
|Jake McKenna
|Jennifer Lopez
|Grace McKenna
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Toby N. Tucker
|Claire Danes
|Jenny
|Powers Boothe
|Sheriff Virgil Potter
View Full Cast >