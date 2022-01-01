U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl

Not Available

U2's RECORD BREAKING ROSE BOWL CONCERT Filmed on 25th October 2009 U2 360° At The Rose Bowl was the penultimate gig of last year's U2 360° tour in support of their Grammy-nominated album No Line on The Horizon. The Rose Bowl performance was the band's biggest show of 2009 and U2's biggest ever US show, with a live audience in excess of 97,000. The show was also streamed across seven continents via YouTube. The first ever live streaming of a full-length stadium concert, U2 360° at the Rose Bowl had over 10 million views on the channel in one week.