Not Available

UB40 Homegrown In Holland Live review Filmed in Rotterdam at the Ahoy Theater, this DVD showcases UB40 at the peak of their creativity. UB40 Homegrown In Holland Live DVD Performing for over 33,000 fans over a three-night period,, UB40 infused their Reggae-tinged pop with electrifying stage presence. UB40 Homegrown In Holland Live movie The DVD features the band's most enduring hits and fan favorites along with exclusive bonus features including interviews, track-by-track audio commentary, behind-the-scenes documentary, photo gallery, and live bonus track.