Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da

Shamsher Singh (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) is a pure-hearted, selfless and God-fearing man. The only sad part in his life is that he is childless. One day, while returning from a pilgrimage, he and his wife, Bansa (Tanuja), find an abandoned child. They decide to bring up the child and name him Gurdit. Later, the couple has a child of their own. Both siblings grow to manhood, loyal to each other until a woman drives a wedge between them.