U.D.O.: Live in Bulgaria 2020

U.D.O. return with the upcoming 5th live album of the heavy metal legend. The year 2020 faced many with tough challenges, but U.D.O. managed to play a great show under pandemic conditions in front of the breathtaking backdrop of the amphitheater in Plovdiv/Bulgaria, making it not only one of the world's grandest shows under Corona, but also certainly beyond compare. This is exactly the feeling that the live recording captures: "It is an evening that lets everyone feel for a few hours exactly what only music can convey: to feel like we belong together and be carried away from everyday life and all worries. An evening in which, especially in 2020, it was clear what an important task culture fulfills and what an indescribable gap it leaves behind if it is not allowed to take place. The setlist is more than special: current songs cavort next to unforgotten and rarely performed live rarities together with some Accept classics.