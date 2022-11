Not Available

Any anniversary provides artists with the perfect opportunity to look back and review the experiences they ve had. And, who realistically, could look back on more Heavy Metal history than Udo Dirkschneider, the legendary founder and frontman of Accept, and now singer with U.D.O.? Dirkschneider's unique voice, his humbleness and consistency of style have made him the fan s favourite. A quarter of a century for U.D.O., and it is time to pop corks all over the world.