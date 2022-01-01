Not Available

UFC 157 Rousey vs. Carmouche - Prelims

    The UFC made history on Saturday, February 23, 2013 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Undefeated superstar "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey defends her UFC bantamweight title against Marine Corps veteran Liz Carmouche in the first women's fight ever in the UFC Octagon. UFC 157 also featured the showdown between all time great Dan Henderson and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto "The Dragon" Machida. Plus, see the return of "The California Kid" Urijah Faber in his rematch against Ivan Menjivar.

