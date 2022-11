Not Available

At UFC 158 the top welterweights in the world converged on the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, March 16, 2013 and it was an unforgettable night of fights. In the main event, welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre faced his fiercest rival, Nick Diaz, in a highly anticipated showdown. Plus, another rivalry was born when "The Natural Born Killer" Carlos Condit faced 170-pound knockout artist Johny "Big Rigg" Hendricks.