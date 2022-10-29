UFC 165: Prelims

Not Available

UFC 165 is the first UFC pay-per-view to feature two title fights since UFC 152, which also took place in Toronto. The main event featured a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between the current champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. Co-featured on the card was a rescheduled Interim Bantamweight Championship bout between the current champion Renan Barão, and former WEC Bantamweight Champion and top contender Eddie Wineland. The pairing was first planned as the headliner at UFC 161, but was removed from that event after Barão injured his foot. Mark Bocek was expected to face Michel Prazeres at this event. However, Bocek pulled out due to an injury and was replaced by UFC newcomer Jesse Ronson. Ivan Menjivar was expected to face Norifumi Yamamoto at the event. However, Yamamoto was removed from the bout and was replaced by Wilson Reis.