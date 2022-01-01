UFC 181: Hendricks vs. Lawler II was a mixed martial arts event held on December 6, 2014 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was a Welterweight championship rematch between champion Johny Hendricks and number one contender Robbie Lawler. Their first fight at UFC 171 ended in a unanimous decision victory in favor of the reigning champion. Co-featured on the card was a Lightweight Championship bout, which also served as the coaches bout for The Ultimate Fighter Season 20, as current champion Anthony Pettis made his first title defense against Gilbert Melendez
